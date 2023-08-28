Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $91,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 332.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 149.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GIB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,194. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

