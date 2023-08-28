RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,004,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,878 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $98,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.77. 465,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,435. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

