8,577 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,617,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,126,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $34.58 on Monday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MBLY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

