PFG Investments LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 30.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,018,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,959 shares of company stock worth $28,651,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.