The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.