M&T Bank Corp Buys 34,064 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.34 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

