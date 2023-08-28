PFG Investments LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $68.10 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

