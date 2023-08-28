M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 0.6 %

Moderna stock opened at $111.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,830,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $43,000,458. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

