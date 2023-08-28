Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 922,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $69,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.82. 243,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,991. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

