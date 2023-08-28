Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,752 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $64,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

