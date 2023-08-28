BitCash (BITC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.27

BitCash (BITC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $17,955.93 and $25.27 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

