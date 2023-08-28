MX TOKEN (MX) Market Capitalization Reaches $280.49 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00010676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $280.49 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 433,522,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,709,834 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MX TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

