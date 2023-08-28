Greenleaf Trust Has $273,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

