Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 0.5 %

POOL opened at $353.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.09. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

