Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.38% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $49,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 362,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 173,302 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 283,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 192,984 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

