Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

