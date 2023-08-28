EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $31.22 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

