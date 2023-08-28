Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $165.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.97. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.