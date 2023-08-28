Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

