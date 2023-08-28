Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pool by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $353.98 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

