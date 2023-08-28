Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $146.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

