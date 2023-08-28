Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $158,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

