Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $203.22 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

