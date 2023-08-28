Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

