Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.87.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

