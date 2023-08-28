Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465,470 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,913 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:O opened at $56.00 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

