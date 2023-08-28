Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.