Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $456,675.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,737.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

