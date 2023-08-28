12,409 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $224.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.22. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

