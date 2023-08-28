Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.20 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Equinix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $5.03 on Monday, hitting $775.95. 9,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $780.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.82.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

