Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.32. 42,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

