Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.17. 199,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,284. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.94 and a 12-month high of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

