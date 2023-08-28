Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

AXP stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $160.49. 150,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

