Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $491.62. 136,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,411. The firm has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.55 and a 200-day moving average of $487.39.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

