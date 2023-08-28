Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Reduced by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. 520,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

