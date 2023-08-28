Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,881,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 261,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.9 %

SSYS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,012. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $969.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

