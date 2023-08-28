Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,447,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 104,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,418. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

