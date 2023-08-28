Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.12. 76,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.