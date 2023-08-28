Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.27. 12,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,283. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

