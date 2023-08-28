The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

WMB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. 252,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

