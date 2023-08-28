Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 529,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after buying an additional 179,398 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,282. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

