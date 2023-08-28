Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,612 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $121,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $536.78. The company had a trading volume of 66,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

