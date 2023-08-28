Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 85,821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Danaher worth $116,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $258.83. The stock had a trading volume of 133,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,769 shares of company stock worth $17,087,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.