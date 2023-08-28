Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 56,378 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.40% of Franco-Nevada worth $112,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,589. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

