Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,202 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $109,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,247,000 after buying an additional 347,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,057,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,717,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.61. 31,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

