Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022,520 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 225,129 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $102,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. 189,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

