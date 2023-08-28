Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Financial Services has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

NASDAQ PFIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.01. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $25.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 104,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

