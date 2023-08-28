First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
