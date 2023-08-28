First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.