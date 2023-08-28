Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN traded up C$0.38 on Monday, hitting C$36.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$32.58 and a 52-week high of C$51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.43. The company has a market cap of C$10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.