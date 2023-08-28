AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POWWP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
About AMMO
