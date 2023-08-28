AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWWP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

